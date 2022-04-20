40 AAP MLAs To Tour UP As Part Of Poll Strategy

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators will now tour Uttar Pradesh to popularise the Delhi model of development, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The AAP legislators who have been asked to tour are those who have links with the state or have the highest number of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal in their constituencies.

Vaibhav Maheshwari, AAP spokesperson, said: "The 40 odd MLAs have been assigned multiple constituencies which they have been asked to visit, interact with members, give them guidance and assess the party's strengths and weaknesses there. They will then pass on this information to the party leadership."

Former Minister Somnath Bharti's visit to Amethi and Rae Bareli was part of this strategy.

The AAP had announced its decision to contest the 2022 assembly elections in December, after which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came to Lucknow for a debate with a representative of the Uttar Pradesh government over the Delhi and UP models of development. The party intends using its work in the health and education sectors as the basis for its campaign in the state. "AAP won all seats with a high population of Purvanchal voters. Most of these are located in east Delhi areas like Shahdara, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj etc. MLAs from these areas have a strong connect with people from UP which can be used in the state itself. Among those who will be working in UP over the next few months are Manish Sisodia, Nitin Tyagi, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Rajendra Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Pawan Sharma, Ajesh Yadav, Naresh Yadav, among others," said Maheshwari.

After the MLAs submit their reports to the party leadership, the party will decide on a plan of action for the next phase of the campaign. —PTI