Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday night at around 8:52 p m.

No losses of lives and properties has been reported yet.

Further details awaited. Earlier on February 7, a shallow earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Uttarakhand.

"The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10:33 pm," said J L Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences. (ANI)