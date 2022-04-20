4.0 magnitude quake strikes Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul: An earthquake of a magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Ukrul area of Manipur on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit at the depth of 30 km and tremors were felt at 1019 hours today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 21-11-2020, 10:19:26 IST, Lat: 24.92 & Long: 93.88, Depth: 30 Km " tweeted NCS. .

No causalities and damage to property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, a quake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Senapati area of Manipur. The earthquake hit at the depth of 10 km at 0654 hours today.

—ANI