4-Yr-Old Abducted, Strangulated To Death In Bareilly

Bareilly: A body of a minor boy who was abducted from a wedding function from the Nawabganj area in this district of Uttar Pradesh has been recovered, police said on Thursday. Inspector General of Police RK Pandey here said that Chandra Prakash Gangwar, a resident of Hafiznagar Bannahi of the Bisalpur area of Pilibhit, who is a teacher, had come to Nawabganj last Sunday night to attend his relative Ram Kumar's daughter's wedding along with his wife Ruchi Gangwar and four-year-old son Agrim.

The function was taking place at Pushpvatika Marriage Hall situated at Bijamau road. During the function, Agrim was kidnapped.

After watching the CCTV footage during the probe, the police arrested suspect Sunil Kumar, student of Inter hailing from Pilibhit's Devaria Kala.

Subsequently, the Crime Branch took over his custody on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Chandra Prakash received a message from an unidentified number and a Whats App ransom call demanding 1 crore rupees. Following the demand for ransom, the police started the investigation.

The accused confessed that he had buried the body of the minor 8 kilometres away in Bithri village.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The accused told the police that after abducting the child at 2000 hrs on the day of the wedding, he had strangulated the minor to death within 38 minutes of kidnapping. The accused had kidnapped Agrim on the pretext of showing him an elephant and later took him to the Bithri village on a motorcycle and murdered him outside the village. Further investigation is underway. UNI