Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the bus in Pinjore on Friday, an officer said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

—PTI