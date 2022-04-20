4-year-old abducted, raped in UP: accused held

Banda (UP): A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and then raped at a wedding in Banda district.

Police said the accused Umesh Nishad, who was arrested on Sunday, has been booked under relevant sections, including section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to reports, Umesh took the girl away when her family members were busy in the wedding ceremony to a desolate spot in nearby jungles.

He raped her and later tried to strangle her, police said.

"The girl who had gone to attend a wedding function in a locality under Jaspura police station area of the district on Saturday night. She was found missing during the wee hours of Sunday," said Circle Officer (City) Satya Prakash Sharma.

After a search was conducted by the family members, she was found unconscious in nearby jungles.

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital while the accused arrested after some guests at the wedding confirmed that they had seen him with the girl.

--IANS