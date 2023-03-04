4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme launched

New Delhi: Officials from the National Council for Teacher Education have stated that commencing with the 2023–2024 school year, 57 different Teacher Education Institutions around the country will be implementing a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Plan.

Since 2021, students have had the option of enrolling in a BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, or BCom-BEd as part of the ITEP's four-year dual-major comprehensive undergraduate degree.

They claim that this training will ready educators for the new school's five-year, three-year, and four-year phases (Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary, or 5+3+3+4).

“The programme is being offered in pilot mode initially in reputed central/state government universities/institutions. ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after Secondary, by choice,” a senior official said.

“This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing the course in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan,” the official said.

The National Center for Educational Testing (NCET) will be used by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to manage admission to these programmes.

“ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others,” the official said.

“The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector,” the official added.—Inputs from Agencies