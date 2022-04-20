4 women shot dead by terrorists in Pakistan

Islamabad: Four women were shot dead by terrorists in Pakistan's North Waziristan district, police said on Monday.

The North Waziristan police said in a statement that unidentified gunmen fired at a vehicle carrying the women near Mir Ali, a major town in the district that borders Afghanistan, Xinhua reported.

"The women reportedly working for an NGO have been targeted and killed by the terrorists," the statement said.

The statement added that a search and strike operation is being continued in the Mir Ali area to track down the terrorists.

Police said the driver of the car was injured and is undergoing a treatment.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

—IANS