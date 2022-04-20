4 Uttarakhand BJP MLAs unhappy over cut in MLA funds due to pandemic

Dehradun: As many as four MLAs in the ruling BJP have expressed their unhappiness over the state government's decision to cut MLAs funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Observing that the deduction in the fund would affect development work in the constituencies, the four MLAs have decided to meet Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Joshi, MLA from Mussoorie, who was present in the meeting said, "There are many problems, as no matter how much work you do, everyone in your constituency wants road near his house, the drain should be properly made. Rs 1,15,000 has gone to the COVID-19 fund.

"There's no problem with a salary cut, but due to lack of MLA funds, development works are being affected. From the village head to others, everyone meets the MLA. There are 11 wards in Dehradun, 13 in Mussoorie, 40 village panchayats, and other areas that have to be taken care of with Rs 85,00,000. How will these areas be developed with a small amount?" he said. —ANI