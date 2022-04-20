    Menu
    4 US soldiers killed in Syria

    April20/ 2022


    Damascus: Four US soldiers were killed by an explosive device in Syria's Hasakah province, according to a state media report.

    On Sunday, explosive device tore through a US military vehicle in the village of Markadeh on the Hasakah-Deir al-Zour road, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

    It added that a translator was among the slain soldiers.

    Following the explosion, the US forces cordoned off the area.

    The slain soldiers were taken to a US base in the Shaddadi area in the Hasakah countryside, the state media report said.

    It said the US forces and their allies of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) control the majority of oil fields in northeastern Syria.

    The report added that thousands of truckloads of military gears reached US bases in Hasakah.

