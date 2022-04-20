4-time world champion Christian Taylor stunned in Slovakia

Bratislava (Slovakia): Four-time world triple jump champion Christian Taylor of the US failed to live up to expectations as he was beaten by local hero Tomas Veszelka at the PTS Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in Samorin.

On Friday, the 25-year-old Slovak jumped 16.69m in the third round and 16.66m in the sixth to hold off Taylor who managed a best of 16.53m with his final effort of the night. Taylor leaped 17.46m to win in Ostrava on Tuesday, a 2020 world lead.

Veszelka had reached the final of the 2018 European Championships where he finished eighth and has a 17.08m lifetime best from 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Elsewhere, Laviai Nielsen won the 400m in 51.70 seconds to nab her third straight one-lap victory of the season. Dutchwoman Lieke Klaver was second in 51.92.—IANS