4 Sikh teens offer water, eatables to protesters, cops at Ghazipur

New Delhi: Even as farmers continued to rally at the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday morning, a band of four spunky Sikh teenagers were busy offering water and snacks to policemen and protesters at the spot.

Prabhjot Singh, Jaideep Singh, Harjinder Singh, and Navneet Singh told IANS that they were residents of Zhilmil Colony in Delhi and had arrived at the protest spot along with their family members and volunteers of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha to do 'sewa' or voluntary service.

"We came here this morning and will leave later in the day. We have come here to serve the people gathered here. We also do community service at the gurdwara in our area," said the four youngsters, who are students of Classes 4, 6, and 8.

Protesting farmers had planned to hold a 'chakka jam' from 11 am to 3 pm even as they had given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' in support of their demands, including repeal of three central farm laws.

