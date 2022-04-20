4 residential societies in GB Nagar sealed after fresh cases emerge

Noida: Officials sealed four residential societies in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday where four persons have tested positive for novel coronaviru even as people are staying indoors and working from their homes due to the lockdown in the area.

The district administration sealed the 14th Avenue in Gaur City 2 in Noida Extension West, Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society in Noida Sector 62, Eldeco Utopia Society in Sector 93A and a residential colony in Sector 50 Noida on Tuesday evening for 19 days till May 3.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to Covid-19 answered, officials added.

On Monday, two people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi''s Nizamuddin area last month, were among the 16 fresh cases of Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the district''s virus tally to 80.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi is among the 15 districts in the state which has been declared a hotspot of the dreaded virus.

"On Monday, results of 244 samples were obtained of which 228 were negative while 16 returned positive. Total cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 80," district Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said in a statement on Monday night.

Thirteen patients have been cured, while another nine will be discharged soon, the officer said, adding that 58 people are undergoing treatment.

