4 Private Schools Face Action Over Fees, Books

Noida: Four private schools here on Friday were penalised for violating law related to regulation of fees and availability of books, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said.

The action was taken by the District Fees Regulatory Committee, chaired by District Magistrate B N Singh, under the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, it said.

Modern School, Ryan International and Ramagya School were slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 each, while Billabong School was penalised Rs 25,000 by the committee, an administration spokesperson said.

Books for Billabong franchise schools were not available anywhere in the market and were being exclusively sold by them, in violation of the law, the spokesperson said.

Ryan School in Noida Extension did not provide details sought related to fees structure despite multiple notices and hence attracted the action, the official said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had in June imposed a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh on 17 private schools for charging excessive fees from students under the same law brought in last year for regulation of fees in private schools, according to officials. PTI