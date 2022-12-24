4 pilgrims from TN visiting Sabarimala died in a car accident

Chennai (The Hawk): On Friday, four Tamil Nadu tourists travelling to Sabarimala from the interstate died after their car overturned at a hairpin bend near Kumaly in Kerala's Iduklki district.

Four more people are stuck inside the truck, and local residents, police officers, and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations. An elderly person and a youngster have already been freed from it.

We are awaiting more information about the killed and injured, including their names and other data.

With the mountain temple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district drawing almost 1 lakh pilgrims each day, the Sabarimala pilgrimage season is at its height.

