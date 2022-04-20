4 Pilgrims die, 31 injured as tractor-trolley overturned in Hardoi

Hardoi: Four pilgrims died while 31 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Bilgram area of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said today.



Police sources here said that the tractor driver Rajendra was going for 'Ganga Snan' at Rajghat in Bilgram along with about 35 pilgrims yesterday. Near Roshanpur village at Kanpur-Hardoi road tractor got uncontrolled and overturned.

Sources said that four pilgrims including Haripal, Malti and a boy (10) died on the spot, while 31 others received injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital where some of them were stated to be in serious condition.

UNI





