4 Persons, Including A Woman, Held For Alleged Rape In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Four persons including a woman were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in Koom Kalan village of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

"The FIR in this matter was registered on February 11. The first arrest was done on the same date, following this the three others were arrested on February 13," ADCP-4, Ajinder Singh told reporters on Friday.

According to the police, the victim had alleged that the lady had acted as an accomplice and called the other accused, under the pretext of showing a room for rent, following which the crime was committed at a secluded place.

Further details are awaited.

—ANI