4 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed on Monday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.Akram Rajoub, governor of Jenin, said that Israeli soldiers killed four Palestinian men early in the day after the soldiers stormed the city and clashed with dozens of Palestinians, reports Xinhua news agency.He added that two of the killed were taken to hospital in Jenin, with the bodies of the other two held by the Israeli army.In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as Saleh Ammar, aged 19, and 21-year-old Ra'ed Abu Seif.Two others are in serious condition and receiving medical treatment, said the statement.Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the army killed four Palestinians and wounded four others during the clashes.Witnesses told Xinhua that an Israeli army force stormed Jenin at predawn and clashed with Palestinian militants, adding that they heard intensive gunfire and explosions.Israel Radio reported that the Israeli army has been preparing for a military operation in Jenin following previous clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian gunmen in the city.