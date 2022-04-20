4 of family killed in Bijnor in road mishap

Bijnor: Four people of a family were killed, while another sustained injuries in road accident in Nazibaad area of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh today.



Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahani said here five people of a family were going to Kotdwar from Parauni area for some medical treatment. The driver lost controlled and the car collided with a roadside tree.

Sources said Ramgopal, Kapil, Tarun and Prashant died on the spot in the accident while one other received injuries. Injured was shifted to hospital.

UNI

