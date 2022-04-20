4 Of Family Killed As Dumper Rams Into House In UP

Kaushambi: Four members of a family died when a dumper rammed into their house near Sadikpur Samreha village in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the accident occurred late on Tuesday night on the Manjanpur-Prayagraj highway when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the house.

The vehicle was coming from Prayagraj (Allahabad).

The house belonged to one Shivpratap Lodhi and the family was fast asleep when the vehicle crashed into their house.

In the incident, Shivpratap, his wife Shivkali, his granddaughter Parni and grandson Ajay died on the spot. Two injured have been rushed to the hospital in Prayagraj.

The irate villagers, who immediately rushed to save the people in the night, caught hold of the driver of the dumper and thrashed him severely.

Later, the villagers blocked the highway demanding compensation from the government for the deceased's family. Senior police officials are camping on the spot since Wednesday morning. UNI