4 of family from Bihar returning from wedding killed in Jharkhand accident

Medininagar: Four of a family returning to their hometowns in Bihar after attending a wedding in Jharkhand''s Palamu district were killed on Friday as their car hit a truck, police said.

The incident happened around 2 am on National Highway-98 near the petrol pump in the Chattarpur police station area, they said.

The driver of the car lost the balance and hit the truck that was waiting on the roadside, killing all the four on the spot, said Rishi Kumar Rai, the in-charge of Chattarpur police station.

The family was returning from Shahpur in the Chanpur police station area of the district when the accident happened, he said.

Those killed were residents of Nabinagar and Gaya in Bihar, police said.

They were identified as Sanjay Prasad (55), Saryu Prasad (45), Umesh Saw (55), and Umesh Prasad (50). PTI