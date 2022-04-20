4 of family battered to death in Allahabad

Allahabad : Four members of a family, including two young girls, were battered to death by unknown criminals in Nawabganj area of the district here. Police sources here today said the crime occurred at Judapur village when Makkhan Lal Gupta (50), his wife Meera (45) and their two daughters Vandana (19) and Nisha (18) were murdered by some unknown persons late last night. During the investigation it was found that Makkhan Lal Gupta and his family had some fight with his neighbours last evening. All the four died due to excessive bleeding due to injuries on their bodies. Gupta used to run a grocery shop in the village. The bodies of the girls were found half naked. Gang-rape could not be ruled out, the sources added. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and investigation was underway.



--UNI