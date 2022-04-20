4 of a family killed in house collapse

Shahjahanpur: The roof of the house in Kalandar Shah locality collapsed following incessant rains in the past 36 hours.

The victims comprised a woman, Afsana and her two daughters Chando and Iram, and son Suhail.

The survivors in the family are the father and a son.

The local residents informed the police when the roof collapsed and rescue operations began shortly after.

The deceased were pulled out from the debris and rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The survivors were not in the house when the accident occurred.

—IANS