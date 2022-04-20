4 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate 99.14%

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district''s infection tally to 25,293, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district also came down to 124 from 144 the previous day, while the recovery rate surged to 99.14 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the brighter side, 24 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,078, the fifth highest among the districts in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent, the statistics showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 15th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 7,873 from 8,172 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,81,164 and the death toll climbed to 8,591 on Wednesday, the data showed. —PTI