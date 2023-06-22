4 MP Youth Stranded In Uttarakhand Rescued By Disaster Relief Force In Midnight Operation

Rudraprayag: In a swift and prompt rescue operation, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued four youths stranded between Garuchatti and Rambada of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday night, police said.

The youth who hail from Madhya Pradesh had lost their way near a river bed between Garuchatti and Rambada. On receiving information, a team of the SDRF Uttarakhand Police rushed to the spot and rescued all of them amid extremely adverse conditions through alternate routes and reached Lincholi, the police said. Earlier, also SDRF team had rescued a biker from a 200-meter-deep gorge near Narkota in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Monday midnight. Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the person on a bike falling into a gorge in the area, they sprung into action, launched an operation, and rescued him. —ANI