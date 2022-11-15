4 Missing After Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse, 8 Migrant Workers Died

Guwahati (The Hawk): Eight migrant labourers who had been trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed on Monday had their remains found on Tuesday. Four additional labourers who are still believed to be trapped are still being searched for.

"After the post-mortem examination, the dead corpses will be identified. The search operation will continue until all persons who are missing have been located "In a statement, the National Disaster Response Force said.

A stone quarry collapsed on Monday in Mizoram, trapping twelve workers.

The employees at the private enterprise in Maudarh, Hnahthial district, had barely returned from lunch when the stone quarry collapsed, according to sources. The workers, five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling equipment, according to sources, were reportedly buried beneath the quarry.

Leite village and Hnahthial town volunteers arrived on the scene right once to start a rescue mission.

Search and rescue activities also required the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force, and Assam Rifles.

Two and a half years have passed since the quarry first opened.

