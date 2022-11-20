4 killers of gangster Jitender Gogi arrested

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Police's Special Cell reported on Sunday that it had apprehended four of the slain gangster Jitender Gogi's sharpshooters who were wanted in more than two dozen criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

Aman, Pradeep, Roshan, and Ankit were named as the defendants.

ACP Sanjay Dutt and his team had been working on a tip off regarding the four accused, according to DCP Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

"The information that Aman and Roshan, who were in possession of illegal weapons and ammunition, would be visiting Bhikaji Cama Palace to engage in some criminal activity was received on November 16. A team was dispatched right away to the location. The other two suspects were also there, according to police. The four, who arrived on various two-wheelers, were all taken into custody "DCP Ranjan said.

During questioning, it came out that in July, Aman and his friend Mukhtar shot and killed a man named Kapil in the neighbourhood of Bindapur.

Kapil was shot multiple times in the neck but lived. Since then, Aman has been missing.

Aman and Kapil were at odds because in April 2017, the latter and some of his associates killed Mustafa, who was the elder brother of Mukhtar and a very close friend of Aman's.

Aman stole one two-wheeler to use in a robbery while Roshan, Ankit, and he were on the run. In the Delhi Cantonment, the accused attempted to steal a gold chain belonging to Rakesh Verma but was unsuccessful.

One Pankaj who was having an affair with Roshan's wife was also killed by the trio.

During the interrogation, it was also discovered that they had fired on illegal gamblers and bootleggers multiple times and demanded money, but no case had been filed because no one had come forward to complain.

