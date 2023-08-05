4 killed, several injured as bus falls into river in Jharkhand

Ranchi: At least four people were killed and several more were injured late Saturday night in Giridih, Jharkhand, when a private passenger bus plunged into the Barakar river.

There were 40 people on the bus. The toll is yet to be confirmed by the administration.

The bus was on its way from Ranchi to Giridih when it fell. The bus driver lost control as soon as they crossed the Barakar river bridge ahead of Dumri town.

There was hue and cry after the incident. As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of local residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts.

The police arrived shortly thereafter. DC Naman Priyesh Lakra, along with SP Deepak Sharma, had arrived at the scene after hearing the news.

Relief and rescue operations are underway.—Inputs from Agencies