4 killed in Pak avalanche

Islamabad: Four people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by an avalanche in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Mansehra district on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media reports as saying.

The deceased were on their way to a village in the district when their vehicle was buried under the avalanche,

Rescue teams were only able to recover the bodies late Monday night, the reports said.

The avalanche also disrupted traffic until the traffic police cleared the area.

Avalanches often take place in Mansehra due to extreme weather conditions in winter.

In November 2020, over 800 people including tourists in 110 vehicles were stranded when an avalanche blocked the main highway for more than eight hours.

—IANS