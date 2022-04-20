4 Killed In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Badaun

Badaun: Four members of a family lost their lives when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a truck on Sunday, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said Mubreen (45), her daughter Sana Ansari (19), Gunugun (13) and grandson Jubair (18) were going to a dargah, when the motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

All the people on the motorcycle died on the spot, Sharma said, adding that Jubair was riding the motorcycle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to catch the truck driver who fled after the accident, police said. —PTI