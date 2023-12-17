4 killed in IDF airstrike near Tulkarem: Palestinian media

Night of Tragedy: Four Palestinians Killed in Airstrikes near Tulkarem Amid Escalating Tensions in West Bank

Tel Aviv: Four Palestinians have been killed in overnight airstrikes in the Nur Shams camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, the media reported.



According to media reports, the strikes were carried out after Israeli troops operating in the area were attacked with explosive devices, The Times of Israel reported.



Channel 12 news says that some of those killed were wanted terrorists.



A number of other people were wounded, Palestenian Authority's official Wafa news agency said.



In addition, Wafa reports that a man wounded in last week's drone strike in Jenin has succumbed to his wounds, The Times of Israel reported.



This strike came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was operating in Jenin and the adjacent refugee camp to detain wanted Palestinians suspected of involvement in terror activities.



The strike targeted Palestinians, who had hurled explosive devices toward IDF troops carrying out an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday morning, according to the army and Palestinian officials.

—IANS