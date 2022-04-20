4 Killed, 2 Injured In Collision Between Tanker And Tempo Traveller On Doiwala Highway

Dehradun (The Hawk): 4 people died in a road accident on the Doiwala Manimai Mandir Highway. 2 people were injured in the incident. The accident took place at 2 AM on Friday. An oil tanker collided with a Tempo Traveller after which the Tempo traveller hit a tree. 4 people who were travelling in the Tempo Traveller died on the spot. 2 others were seriously injured. Police reached the spot on getting information and pulled out the bodies. The tanker driver fled from the spot after the accident. Inspector Pradeep Bisht reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operations. The deceased have been identified as Sabir of Ladpur, Najibabad, Intezar of Brahmanwala, Dehradun, Shaquib, son of Sarfaraz of Mahmudpur, Bijnore and Mohammad Khalid of Kheda, Bijnore. The injured include Dilbaz son of Sharif of Mahmudpur, Bijnore and Shazid, son of Akbar of Bijnore.