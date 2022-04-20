4 Kids Die In Darbhanga Hospital In 24 Hours

Patna: Four children died in the span of 24 hours in Bihar's Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), including, a two and half month old infant, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The principal of DMCH confirmed the deaths. He said that the deceased had experienced breathing problems.

The doctors of DMCH are suspecting that the other three children might have died due to multi system inflammatory syndrome in children.

The incident came to light after Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav tweeted the deaths of children in DMCH. Yadav is undergoing treatment in DMCH after he was arrested in a 32-year-old kidnapping case in Madhepura.

Addressing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav tweeted: "I am requesting CM Sahab to please save the children from the third wave of Corona.

"The children of Bihar cannot afford to face the deteriorating health infra in your state and ill equipped hospitals. Please intervene immediately.

"If mothers of Bihar would lose their children due to Corona infection, you will also lose the chair of chief minister."

(IANS)