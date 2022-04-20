4 injured after under-construction flyover collapses on NH 28 in UP

Lucknow: At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday morning.

Two more people are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

No reports of causalities have been reported yet.

Eyewitnesses said the iron beams supporting the flyover appear to have sank into the ground, resulting to the collapse. The area has been witnessing rain for the last two weeks.

People with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV that the portion of the flyover was being constructed by contractors directly employed by the road transport and highways ministry. Sixty per cent of the construction work was complete.

The local administration had inspected the flyover last week itself, the people said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy.

The chief minister has also asked the local authorities to clear the debris to ensure traffic is not affected.

A similar incident took place on May 15, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.