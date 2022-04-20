    Menu
    4 Held in UP's Ayodhya for Embezzlement from Ram Janmbhoomi Trust

    April20/ 2022


    Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 6 lakh from the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust came into light on September 9 and four people have been arrested in this connection.

    Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deepak Kumar said, "On September 9, a case of embezzlement of Rs 6 lakh from Ram Janmbhoomi Trust was revealed."

    "The case was registered by the Secretary-General of the Trust. The team led by ASP has arrested four people involved in the case. Others will also be arrested soon," he added.

    Further details are awaited. (ANI)

