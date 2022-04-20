4 Held In Lucknow For Black Marketing Of Oxygen Cylinders

Lucknow: Four persons were arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police said.

Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency- Balaji Jeevan Dayani- n Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and Rs 1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.

In the second case, two men-Ikram Ali and Ayush Shukla-were arrested from Gomti Nagar area and 10 filled jumbo oxygen cylinders and eight empty cylinders were seized. —PTI