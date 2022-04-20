4 held for scribe's murder in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a TV journalist working with a local Hindi news channel. The journalist, Ratan Singh was shot dead on Monday night in Ballia district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased Ratan Singh. He has expressed deepest condolences and also directed firm action against the accused.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Awasthi said that the murder was a result of a dispute with the scribe's neighbour Dinesh Singh.

He said that the four accused -- Arvind Singh, Dinesh Singh, Sunil Singh and Moti Singh -- have been arrested.

Earlier, on Monday morning, the village head had called the two groups for a settlement, but they attacked each other with heavy sticks.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath has sent the Station Officer of the Phephna police station to the lines for dereliction of duty. —IANS