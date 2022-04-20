4 held for robbery in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Four people have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 38,000 from labourers in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

A police team intercepted the suspected robbers and arrested four of them in Ratanpuri area on Monday, while four managed to escape, Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi said.

The armed men looted Rs 38,000 from five labourers at a house at Ratanpuri police station area last Friday, the officer said.

Cash, mobiles and other stolen goods and a pistol have been recovered from their possession, Tripathi added.

—PTI