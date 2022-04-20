4 held for murder of Aligarh student

Aligarh: Four persons have been arrested for the murder of ITI student, Surendra Pal, who was allegedly abducted by them for ransom from his village Bajhera in Aligarh.

Surendra was reportedly killed by the abductors even before the ransom demand of Rs 20 lakh was made, as one of the suspects wanted to 'eliminate' him for objecting to his relationship with his (Surendra) sister.





All the four accused -- Bhupendra (a distant relative of the deceased), Shiv Kumar, Ratan Singh and Rahul Singh -- have been remanded to judicial custody after their arrest on Saturday.

The police have recovered the deceased's body, which was buried by the suspects in Mathura in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police said that during interrogation, Bhupendra told the police that his friend Shiv Kumar was in a relationship with Surendra's sister.

Recently, the victim had overheard his sister talking to Shiv Kumar over the phone after which he warned her to call off the relationship.

Shiv Kumar was apparently upset over the incident and confided in his friends who then planned to abduct Surendra.

They invited Surendra to a liquor party and after he became drunk, they strangled him to death. They buried the body on the banks of the Yamuna.

The accused, after killing Surendra, used the latter's phone to make a ransom call to the family, in a bid to make his disappearance look like a kidnapping case.

Circle officer Vikas Kumar said that police have recovered Surendra's ID card from the crime spot.

An FIR has been registered against the four accused under sections 364 A, 302 and 201 IPC at Khair police station.

—IANS