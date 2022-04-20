4 Held For Illegally Slaughtering Buffaloes In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: Suspected cow meat and hides were seized from a village and four persons were arrested for "illegally slaughtering" buffaloes in three separate incidents, the police said on Saturday.

Suspected cow meat and hides were seized from Nishana village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening after a raid was carried out based on information provided by the gram pradhan.

Two persons, Anver and Riyasat, were booked in connection with the case, they said. In a second incident in Muzaffarnagar, the police raided a house and seized suspected buffalo meat and hides in Jansath town. Four persons have been booked for "illegally slaughtering" buffaloes, SHO Kamal Singh said. Meanwhile, four persons -- Saira Bano, Soniya, Salman and Riyasat -- have also been arrested in the neighbouring Shamli district for "illegally slaughtering buffaloes", the police said.