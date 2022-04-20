4 Girls, Including 3 Sisters Go Missing In UP

Etawah: Four girls, including three sisters, have been missing under mysterious circumstances from the Civil Lines area of Etawah district.

The four girls had left their homes on Monday morning to attend their classes at a nearby government school.

The girls did not return home and their parents finally reported the matter to the police on Monday night. One of girls is 18 years old while the remaining three are minors.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Etawah Omveer Singh said that a case has been registered under sections 363 and 366 of IPC. "We have questioned the school authorities who claimed that the girls did not reach school on Monday. The police also questioned their parents, who have denied having enmity with anybody. Four investigating teams have been formed to locate the girls," he said. —IANS