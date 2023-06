Doda/Jammu: On the heels of Tuesday's 5.4-magnitude earthquake in the Doda district of the Union territory, four further tremors shook the Jammu region on Wednesday, sending locals into a state of terror.

According to authorities, no casualties or significant property damage have been reported.

A quake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was detected in Kishtwar at 8:29 a.m. The epicentre was located at a depth of 5 km, as reported by the NCS.—Inputs from Agencies