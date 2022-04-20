4 Fined For Scaring People With Horror Masks In Lucknow

Lucknow: Four boys have been booked and fined for wearing ''horror'' masks and trying to frighten morning walkers in a park in the state capital.

The boys, on Sunday, were trying to scare people and make Tik-Tok videos. All four have been booked for disturbing peace. Inspector Sanjay Rai of the Ashiana police station said, "We received complaints that some boys were shooting videos by scaring the morning walkers. They were wearing masks with scary sketches. We deployed cops in plain clothes and the four have been fined and given a warning." The accused have been identified as Anup Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sonu Yadav and his brother Monu Yadav. The inspector said that the police deployment in parks had been stopped during the lockdown since the parks were also closed. He said that police would again be deployed in various parks to prevent such incidents. --IANS