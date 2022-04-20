4 die of electrocution in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP): Four people were electrocuted to death and an equal number sustained burn injuries when the pole of a tent under which they were standing came in contact with a high tension power line during a wedding function here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hanumanpur village under Kamlapur Police Station on Friday night, they said.

Sitapur District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj said the victims were having snacks in a pandal set under a high voltage power line when due to sudden strong winds, the metal pole got uprooted and came in contact with the electric wire above.

Some people tried to hold on to the pole and got electrocuted, the DM said.

A total of eight people were scorched in the incident and taken to the district hospital in Sitapur, where four of them were declared dead and the condition of two is critical, hospital officials said.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem examination, police said.

—PTI