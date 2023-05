Uttar Pradesh: Four people, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district, police said on Monday.Four police personnel, including the Nawabganj police station incharge, have been suspended following the incident at Manoharpur Rampur Dabi village in Sangramgarh police station area, an officer said.

The four residents purchased liquor from Babulal Patel on Saturday and consumed it. PTI