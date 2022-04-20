4 Dead In UP Accident

Jalaun: Four persons were killed and several injured when a speeding truck rammed into a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Friday, a police officer said.

Of those injured, three were critical and were referred to the Jhansi Medical College, the officer told IANS.

After the collision, the truck turned turtle crushing the car near Sadhara in Orai. The police had to use gas cutters to pull out the bodies from the badly damaged car. The deceased have been identified as Om Prakash, 28, Komal, 14, Manvendra Yadav, 28, and Ravindra, 24. --IANS