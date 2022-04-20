4 Dead In Kazakhstan Military Aircraft Crash

Almaty: Four people were killed and two others injured in a crash of an An-26 military transport aircraft in Kazakhstan, authorities said.

"According to preliminary data, four people died, and two injured were sent to the nearest hospital," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said in a statement after the crash on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the military plane disappeared from the radar on the Nur-Sultan-Almaty route on Saturday afternoon and made an emergency landing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The press service of Almaty International Airport said that the plane crashed and caught fire while landing at the runway.

