4 Dead After Tractor Trolley Overturns In UP's Badaun

Badaun (UP): Four persons were killed and three others injured when a tractor trolley overturned in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Khitaura Bhagwant village of Ughaiti area on Tuesday, they said.

Afzal (40), Naasri (28) and Nafees (30), who were all labourers, died on the spot, police added.

Four injured persons were rushed to hospital, where one more labourer died during treatment, they added.

The identity of the fourth deceased is not yet known.

Police has sent the bodies for a post mortem.

—PTI