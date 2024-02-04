4 Dead, 1 Injured as Car and Truck Collide in Udhampur, J-K

Tragedy Strikes in Udhampur: Fatal Collision Claims Four Lives, Injures One A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Tikri on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): According to the police, a car and a truck collided in the Udhampur district resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to one person. The accident took place near Tikri on the Jammu Srinagar highway while a family was traveling from Jammu to Udhampur. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Joginder Singh confirmed the incident. He stated that all five occupants of the car were critically injured in the collision. Medical staff at the hospital declared four family members dead while one girl from the family is reported to be in stable condition despite her injuries. Singh mentioned that after completing autopsies the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their guardians for final rites. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of road risks and emphasizes the importance of increased caution and adherence, to safety measures.

