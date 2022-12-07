4 convicted get 4-yr RI in 2013 MP police recruitment fraud

New Delhi (The Hawk): Four people, including two students and two impersonators, who appeared on their behalf in a police constable recruitment test held by the Madhya Pradesh government were sentenced to four years of solitary confinement by a Special CBI judge in Gwalior.

Umesh Chandra Sonkar (the impersonator), Anil Kumar (the candidate), Pawan Kumar Meena (the impersonator), and Jagdish Kumar (the candidate) all received jail sentences from the court, along with fines of Rs 14,100 apiece.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, the CBI had registered this case.

The 2013 Police Constable Recruitment Test (II) was the subject of accusations of cheating via impersonation, and the case was previously filed at the Kampoo police station in Gwalior.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Sonkar was apprehended by the examiners during the relevant exam since his face did not match the photograph on the RASA sheet or the test invite card. Additionally, he was in possession of another suspect's photo ID.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory report also proved that Sonkar and Meena, who were impersonating candidates Anil Kumar and Jagdish Kumar, respectively, had taken the exam.

After an inquiry, a charge-sheet was submitted in 2017 against the aforementioned suspects. The accused were found guilty and sentenced to prison by the trial court.

A second charge sheet was also submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board in Gwalior against a minor (middleman) who had been given a two-year probationary period for good behaviour and a fine of Rs 10,000.

